Community-Based Approaches To Reduce Alcohol Harm

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister of Mental Health

Alcohol-related harm in New Zealand’s communities is being addressed through a new fund that will focus on local and community-led early prevention, intervention, and innovation, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced today.

“Alcohol can cause serious harm and has an ongoing impact on individuals, families, and communities, which can be multi-generational. However, these same groups can have a massive impact in prevention, and in helping others who may be struggling with alcohol.

“As Mental Health Minister, I see the impact of hazardous alcohol consumption when it can contribute to exacerbating mental health issues. The Government has a clear focus on early intervention and prevention.

“The new Community Action Fund is focussed on funding more local, community-led services and innovative local projects and initiatives that focus on alcohol harm. It will also support partnerships and greater collaboration, and focus on high-needs groups that are most impacted by alcohol harm.

“The initiatives it will enable can include community-led partnerships, education on alcohol for young people, and alternative social spaces. The fund can also enable better capability and resourcing among services, including workshops, and initiatives to reduce the supply of alcohol to underage people.

“We know that community-based organisations are already delivering results, for example initiatives to encourage positive change, and early intervention projects working with high-risk young people.

“They provide a valuable option in the toolkit of methods to reduce alcohol harm, and will build on the other work being done in areas including health and education.

“The goal is to form sustainable partnerships and systems to support local action and build stronger, more resilient communities – to help more Kiwis to get through what they’re struggling with, so that they ultimately can thrive in life and in their relationships, and pursue what they desire.

“We have incredible providers and organisations around the country who are doing amazing work. We want to grow that, and we’re committed to supporting communities to be innovative and work in ways that work for them.”

The first funding round of $1 million will include grants, pilot projects and contracts, with hopes of a second round of funding later this year.

