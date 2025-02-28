Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Minister Acknowledges Outgoing Chief Executive

Friday, 28 February 2025, 3:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Seymour
Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister David Seymour has today acknowledged the resignation of Chief Executive of Pharmac Dr Sarah Fitt, and thanked her for her service.

“I would like to thank Sarah for her work and commitment to improving medicines access over the past 12 years at Pharmac, seven spent as Chief Executive," says Mr Seymour.

“Since becoming Minister responsible for Pharmac I have been impressed by Sarah’s commitment to focussing Pharmac on its core role of expanding opportunities and access for patients.

“I acknowledge Sarah’s decision to step down from the role and thank her for her work in providing modern healthcare for New Zealanders.

“I wish her all the very best for the future,” Mr Seymour says.

