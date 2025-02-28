New Zealand And Mongolia Celebrate Practical Cooperation

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has underlined an agenda of practical cooperation with Mongolia, following a visit to Ulaanbaatar.

“This visit enabled us to explore and develop modest and practical New Zealand support for Mongolia in diverse areas, such as sheep shearing, agricultural management, English Language Training for Officials, tax policy and clean drinking water.

“Mongolia also presents lessons for New Zealand, in areas such as how to attract investment, how to develop infrastructure, and how to utilise natural resources effectively to help expand their people’s wealth,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters’ visit to Ulaanbaatar marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and Mongolia - and is the first visit to Mongolia by a New Zealand Foreign Minister since 2013.

The visit involved discussions with Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg and Chairman of the Mongolian Parliament Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan.

“Despite the geographic distance between us, New Zealand and Mongolia have much in common,” Mr Peters says.

“We are small, democratic states navigating a complex strategic environment, including by strongly supporting the rules-based international order and multilateral system.”

While in Ulaanbaatar, the Minister also attended a photo exhibition celebrating our 50 years of diplomatic relations; was gifted a horse called “Stamina” by the Mongolian Government; and visited a traditional Mongolian dwelling (a “ger”) and sampled Mongolian fare while interacting with a nomadic family.

Mongolia is the fourth country in Mr Peters’ ongoing overseas trip, following United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and China. He is now in the Republic of Korea.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

