Foreign Minister Concludes North Asia Visit

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has concluded visits to China, Mongolia and the Republic of Korea focused on deepening ties with North Asia.

“Our time spent this week in Beijing, Ulaanbaatar and Seoul has underlined the opportunities for New Zealand for enhanced engagement with North Asia,” Mr Peters says.

“North Asia is a dynamic region - and New Zealand is striving to do more with it.”

During his visit to Seoul, Mr Peters met Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

“It was timely to re-connect with Foreign Minister Cho, and continue our dialogue on the major strategic challenges facing the Indo-Pacific and the wider world,” Mr Peters says.

“Our countries have a strong, shared focus on promoting a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

The New Zealand and Korean Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship, including our close cooperation on security, trade, and enduring people-to-people links.

“We look forward to enhanced collaboration with Korea as we work towards finalising a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Korea is New Zealand’s 4th largest trading partner, and we are looking for ways to further enhance our trade and economic links.”

During his visit to Seoul, Mr Peters also had a meeting in his capacity as Minister for Rail.

“We took the opportunity while in Korea to meet with ship building company Hyundai Heavy Industries,” Mr Peters says.

“It was good to acknowledge our long relationship. We are in a global search for new ferries, exploring a range of options, and will have more to say on this after Cabinet meets at the end of March.”

South Korea is the final of five countries that Mr Peters has visited on this trip, following the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China and Mongolia. He departs for New Zealand later today.

