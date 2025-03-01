Deregulating For Economic Growth Remains Focus After Year One

Hon David Seymour

Minister for Regulation

Minister for Regulation David Seymour says that one year in, the Ministry for Regulation is paving the way for better law-making, higher productivity, and higher wages.

“One year ago, the Ministry for Regulation was set up. It was given the task of cutting red tape and lifting the quality of all regulatory systems in New Zealand. Those systems are stunting economic growth and costing people money and sanity,” Mr Seymour says.

“After one year, the Ministry can point to a growing list of deregulation measures that are helping businesses, workers, and consumers.

Some examples of the Ministry’s work include:

Delivering the first regulatory sector review into Early Childhood Education (ECE). These recommendations will reduce compliance costs, encourage more providers into the market, and give parents more choice. Cabinet will consider its fifteen recommendations later this month.

Delivering the second regulatory sector review into Agricultural and Horticultural Products. Cabinet accepted all of its sixteen recommendations this week. Now, implementing them will save up to $272 million by making approval processes easier and faster for farmers and growers.

Starting a third sector review into hairdressing and barbering industry by listening to those in the industry affected by out-of-date rules. The recommendations will be delivered shortly.

Driving regulators to change the rules for Buy Now, Pay Later customers, to keep the model viable and cost of services for consumers down.

Working with other agencies to make quick changes to regulations hindering Kiwis in areas such as Anti Money Laundering (AML), gift card regulation, emergency responders accessing medicines, bakers who were being regulated on the concentration of flour particles, and supporting people administering property on behalf of someone lacking decision-making capacity.

Working alongside MedSafe and the Ministry of Health to review the outdated and burdensome regulations which are holding back economic growth in the industrial hemp sector by 2030.

Triaging complaints from the ‘Red-Tape Tipline.’ Over 600 frustrated New Zealanders and businesses have reported cumbersome, costly and complex red tape that’s affecting their day-to-day lives and livelihoods. In each case that goes forward, the Ministry is doing further work, making recommendations to the relevant regulatory agency.

Alerting relevant agencies of 122 regulatory issues that came through the tipline so that they can be resolved. The Ministry is actively working to resolve a further 150 tips.

Putting in place best practice guides and training modules for the entire Government regulatory workforce that will improve New Zealanders interactions with regulators at the coal face.

Reforming the Cabinet Circular guiding Regulatory Impact Analysis, increasing the Ministry’s role in policy making. The Ministry will now be involved from the beginning of the policy making process, leading to fewer, higher quality Regulatory Impact Statements.

Preparing and consulting publicly on the Regulatory Standards Bill, that will be a game changer for the entire economy.

“This occurs alongside the Ministry’s work as a central agency to be the central steward of regulation across the public sector. The fourth sector review is also set to be announced shortly,” says Mr Seymour.

“The Ministry will also be busy in its second year supporting the Regulatory Standards Bill through the House, conducting more sector reviews, responding to red tape tips, and supporting the public sector to use more effective and efficient regulations that work for New Zealand.

“Bad regulation is killing our prosperity in three ways. It adds costs to the things we do; it prevents productive people from achieving innovative things that grow the economy, and it chips away at the heart of our identity and culture. It’s the fear that comes from worrying WorkSafe or some other regulator will come and shut you down. You can’t measure it, but we all know it’s there.

“It’s clear that now is the time for a significant reset. Many governments over the years have paid lip-service to cutting red tape. This Government is committed to doing something about it.”

A fact sheet with some examples of red tape tipline fixes.

