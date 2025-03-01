Congratulations To Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

Kua tū te haka a Tāne Rore me ngā mahi a Hine Rēhia!

The pinnacle of Māori performing arts was on full display at Te Matatini today – big congratulations to Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue for earning the top honour, Māori Development Tama Potaka says.

“They were one of those groups who just took to the stage and made it their own. Their uniqueness, their wairua Māori, shone throughout their performance and that was a poignant point of difference. I heard a beautiful expression that stuck with me earlier this week: ‘The waiata goes into my ears and out my eyes’. Seeing the passion in their performance and being part of that sold-out crowd was an awesome feeling.

“This was the culmination of the biggest Te Matatini we’ve seen: Fifty-five kapa haka performing with Te Mahau under the watch of Te Kāhui Maunga.

“We’ve seen whānau lining up for hours in the mornings to get the best spots. We’ve seen Ōpotiki Mai Tawhiti give an emotional tribute to their lost loved ones including former leader Ricky Mitai. And we’ve seen those just at the start of their reo journey; they might not understand all the kupu yet but they can feel it and know they’re resonating with something magic.

“That’s why the Government made the largest ever investment in Te Matatini at the last Budget: $48.7 million over three years. We want to make sure that this event can continue to grow and thrive.

“I hope that the region enjoys the economic boost this event is expected to bring – about $26 million – and I hope that you all got the chance to enjoy this event as much as the visitors.

“Big thanks to our Te Kāhui Maunga whānau for hosting us all, Carl Ross and his team’s hard mahi, and to all the performers and supporters. Ngā mihi aroha ki a koutou katoa.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

