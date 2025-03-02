Laws To Keep Firearms Out Of The Wrong Hands Come Into Force

Hon Nicole McKee

Associate Minister of Justice

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister of Police

Changes to the Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) regime take effect today Sunday 2 March.

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says the Firearms Prohibition Order regime has been expanded to help Police to keep firearms out of the hands of gangs and other high-risk offenders.

“This is part of our commitment to reduce violent crime, restore law and order, and keep communities safe.

“Our changes target gangs and organised crime groups. We have expanded the qualifying criteria for the court to make an FPO, given police a new search power to monitor compliance with an FPO, and established a process which allows an FPO to be modified or removed,” Mrs McKee says.

Minister for Police Mark Mitchell says changes to the Act strengthen the existing FPO regime by sending a strong message that the Government is committed to addressing violent crime and enforcing consequences for gangs.

“This Government takes law and order seriously and we have shown we will not back down. These changes complement other tools we’ve already given Police to disrupt gangs and organised crime,” Mr Mitchell says.

“The changes in the Act mean courts will be able to issue FPOs to any gang member or associate convicted of a significant offence, and Police will have practical tools to ensure people with FPOs are complying with them.”

Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) are made by the court when offenders have committed serious violent offences. They are in force for 10 years – prohibiting offenders from holding a firearms licence, and from being around or accessing firearms. Breaching the conditions of an FPO is a criminal offence, and offenders that do breach conditions can be liable for up to seven years in prison.

“This is not an extra punishment. It is about monitoring compliance with the order that has already been placed upon them, and of course, the ultimate outcome is about making our communities safer,” Mrs McKee says.

