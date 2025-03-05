Greater Role For Nurses In Primary Care

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Boosting our nursing workforce will deliver immediate benefits to people seeking care, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Kiwis will get better access to primary healthcare under our Government’s plan to empower more nurses to deliver timely, quality services in local communities.

“Strengthening this important workforce is vital to ensuring New Zealanders get the care they need, when they need it.

“Cabinet has agreed to:

Increase the number of training places for nurse practitioners specialising in primary care to 120 a year.

Support advanced education for up to 120 primary care registered nurses.

“New Zealand nurses already have the expertise to provide high-quality care in local communities. By increasing their skills and qualifications, more patients can be seen sooner, and pressure on doctors is eased.

“Nurse practitioners are highly skilled professionals who can diagnose conditions, prescribe medicines and develop treatment plans. They often manage more complex healthcare needs, giving New Zealanders greater choice and better access to health services.

“The Government will invest $34.2 million over five years to fund 120 nurse practitioner training places in primary care each year from 2026.

“An additional $21.6 million over four years will accelerate advanced tertiary education for up to 120 primary care registered nurses annually, bringing healthcare closer to home.

“Registered nurses who obtain advanced qualifications can become registered nurse prescribers and may choose to continue their training to become nurse practitioners.

“This allows more Kiwis to get ongoing care, including prescriptions, without needing a doctor’s appointment.

“A stronger health workforce that we can retain is critical. We know that making primary care an attractive place to work for doctors and nurses keeps healthcare local for patients.

“These initiatives build on our plan to attract and recruit up to 400 graduate registered nurses a year into primary care roles, and train and hire more doctors,” Mr Brown says.

