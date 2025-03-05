Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Minister Acknowledges Outgoing RBNZ Governor

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Willis
Minister of Finance

3 March 2025

Finance Minister Nicola Willis acknowledges the resignation of the Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, and his seven years of service.

“I wish him well for the future,” Nicola Willis says.

Mr Orr was appointed as Governor in March 2018.

Nicola Willis also welcomes Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby, who will be Acting Governor until March 31.

Mr Hawkesby has served as Reserve Bank Deputy Governor since 2022.

From April 1 the Minister of Finance, on recommendation from the RBNZ Board, will appoint a temporary Governor for a period of up to six months.

© Scoop Media

