New Zealand Backing New Justice Building For Niue

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 5:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand will support Niue with the design and construction of a new justice building in the capital Alofi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters has announced.

Niue’s Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi is in New Zealand this week for a number of high-level meetings – including with Prime Minister Luxon, Minister Peters, Defence Minister Judith Collins and Associate Defence Minister Chris Penk – that build on the special and enduring free association relationship between the countries.

"Niue’s future is interconnected with the Pacific region and New Zealand remains steadfast in supporting its Realm partner’s development across a range of sectors," Mr Peters says.

"We are proud of the partnership we have built with Niue, and we look forward to continuing to work together to realise our shared goals of resilience, prosperity and sustainability."

New Zealand will work in partnership with Niue to deliver a new building for Niue’s justice sector services.

“This is another example of practical support, on the ground, for Niue. The new Justice Building ensures access to judicial services for all Niueans, for years to come,” Mr Peters says.

New Zealand has also announced it will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Niue through a partnership between Business Link Pacific (BLP) and the Niue Development Bank (NDB). This partnership will offer eligible SMEs loans at reduced interest rates, along with subsidised advisory support to assist with their loan applications.

Funding for this initiative and the justice building project will come from New Zealand’s International Development Cooperation programme, with the size of our financial contribution to be determined.

© Scoop Media

