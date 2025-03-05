Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Antarctica Swift Field Tests To Speed Up Avian Influenza Monitoring

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 5:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Andrew Hoggard
Minister for Biosecurity

Sampling and timely testing for avian influenza in remote locations like Antarctica and the sub-Antarctic islands is now a step closer thanks the development of a portable laboratory, says Minister for Biosecurity Andrew Hoggard.

Biosecurity New Zealand recently tested the ground-breaking equipment during a voyage to Antarctica on the icebreaker MV Argus.

“This was an incredible opportunity to be able to locate, sample and test for HPAI in the field under extreme conditions,” says Andrew Hoggard.

HPAI H5N1 emerged in 2020 and has spread through most of the world. In February 2024, it was detected on the Antarctic peninsula. Affected species include brown skuas, Adélie penguins, snowy sheathbill and Antarctic fur seals.

“The benefit of this is that samples don’t need to be sent to a laboratory for testing, a process which can take weeks from remote locations like Antarctica. Instead, a confirmed result for HPAI H5N1 can be obtained within 48 hours of taking the sample.”

The portable laboratory was set up aboard the MV Argus. Samples were collected from a skua carcass on Torgersen Island in the Palmer Archipelago before being tested aboard ship.

“I understand that conditions were incredibly challenging to set up complex lab work, with the vessel having very limited space. But it was the ultimate test of the portable lab, and it proved to be a huge success.”

Research stations in the area do not have sequencing capability and do not test for HPAI. If samples are taken, they are typically sent back to Australia for testing, which can take weeks.

“Having the portable lab for remote locations like this means results can be obtained in the field – allowing faster more informed decisions on any next steps.

While HPAI H5N1 is still some distance from New Zealand, it’s important that we take a cautious approach.

“We need to be prepared and have strong biosecurity practices in place. Everyone has a part to play.”

Detailed information on how to prepare for HPAI H5N1 is here

