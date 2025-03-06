Construction To Begin On Final Stage Of Wellington SH58 Road Of Regional Significance Project

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Transport

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) Board has given the go-ahead for construction to begin on the final stage of the State Highway 58 (SH58) safety improvements project in Wellington, between Moonshine Road and the SH1 Pāuatahanui Interchange of Transmission Gully, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“As a Road of Regional Significance, SH58 provides critical east-west access between the Hutt Valley and Porirua. Completing the final stage of this project will create a safer, more reliable connection for approximately 19,000 vehicles that use the corridor every day, and support expected urban growth in the region,” Mr Bishop says.

“Judgeford and Pāuatahanui are growing areas, and we expect to see more people living here in the future. As the population grows, so too will the demands and traffic flows on SH58. Delivering safe roading infrastructure that supports economic growth and productivity is a priority for the Government and reflected in the National Land Transport Programme 2024-27.

“The work on SH58 has been extensive and has required construction to be underway while ensuring the highway remains open for drivers, residents, and local businesses. Safety improvements between State Highway 2 and east of Moonshine Road began in 2019 and were completed in December 2024.

“The final stage of improvements on SH58 include two new roundabouts - one at the intersection of Flightys Road and Murphys Road, and the second at the Moonshine Road intersection, among other safety improvements to the corridor. Preparation for this work is underway already, with construction expected to begin in the next few months and completed by 2027.

“I want to acknowledge the patience of those who live, travel, or commute along SH58 while NZTA has worked to improve safety along this key route. Delivering crucial project works like this is complex whilst trying to keep the road open to thousands of vehicles a day. I’m pleased we’re getting on with the final stage of work and I look forward to it being completed as soon as possible.”

