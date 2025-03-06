Labour Calls For End To Police Referrals To Destiny Programmes

Police have referred 20 offenders to Destiny Church-affiliated programmes Man Up and Legacy as ‘wellness providers’ in the last year, raising concerns that those seeking help are being recruited into a harmful organisation.

“Referrals to Man Up and Legacy need to stop. Members of these groups violently disrupted a Pride Week event at the Te Atatū Peninsula library and are now at the centre of a Police investigation,” Labour MP for Te Atatū Phil Twyford said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell has confirmed Police referred 20 offenders to Man Up and Legacy since the two groups were approved as “wellness providers” in April last year, in answers to Twyford’s written parliamentary questions.

“How does the Minister justify referring offenders to an organisation that openly preaches hate against the Rainbow community and has a track record of violence?”

“Anti-violence groups have criticised Destiny Church groups’ involvement in offender rehabilitation, saying their approach creates a greater risk of violence against women and children.

“Does the Minister have any evidence these Destiny programmes have a positive effect on offenders? Has he looked into whether Man Up and Legacy are using the Police referrals to recruit new members?

“The West Auckland Police are investigating the conduct of Destiny Church at Te Atatū Peninsula Library last month. Charities Services have confirmed to me they are investigating my call for Destiny charities to be deregistered for serious wrongdoing. It is time the Government now rules out the Police or any other government agency referring people to Destiny Church or their subsidiaries,” Phil Twyford said.

Labour rainbow community spokesperson Shanan Halbert said, “Mark Mitchell promised that New Zealanders would feel safer under this government, but the Rainbow community has felt under attack. More than 100 incidents of hate against the community are reported monthly under his watch, but he he has declined to declare how many are related to Destiny Church. It’s time for him to take action.”

