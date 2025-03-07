Labour Outlines Priorities Of Next Government

Jobs – a fair economy with secure jobs that pay a decent wage

Health – a quality public health system supporting healthy communities.

Homes – a place to live and a great start for our kids

The next Labour Government will prioritise jobs, health and homes so Kiwis and Kiwi businesses have the opportunity to thrive.

“The cost-of-living crunch is still hitting New Zealanders hard. Prices are going up, wage growth is stagnant and more people are unemployed or about to lose their jobs,” Labour leader Chris Hipkins said.

“The Luxon Government does not have a vision or a plan for New Zealand. Buzz words and corporate waffle will not lift incomes, fix our health system or build more homes.

“Labour will not sell our pristine landscapes for a quick buck. We won’t lay off thousands of people, and cripple sectors for the sake of politics. We won’t sit idly by watching unemployment grow and families to suffer as a result.

“We have listened, and we know what New Zealanders want. Clear on our objectives, Labour will be ready to govern in 2026, with policy development well underway to ensure jobs, health and homes are attainable for all New Zealanders.

“New Zealand can have a strong economy that also supports people in work and pays them well. We can invest in the long-term infrastructure our country needs, while ensuring our health and education systems don’t keel over. We can ensure people have access to quality homes and Kiwi kids get a great start to life.

“Labour’s new economic team, led by Barbara Edmonds is a signal to New Zealanders that we are serious about tackling the big issues and making change for the better. The team will get cracking immediately on new policy.

“A Labour Government I lead will get the balance right to ensure New Zealand businesses can thrive and our economy can do well, while growing wages and jobs for everyone,” Chris Hipkins said.

