Refreshed Team To Drive Labour's 2026 Priorities

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has unveiled a new economic team as part of a caucus reshuffle.

“Barbara Edmonds will lead our refreshed economic team. She will add the new Savings and Investment portfolio to her expanded Finance and Economy portfolio,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Economic growth for the sake of it isn’t an economic strategy. I’ve tasked Barbara with making sure we’re ready to balance the books, increase our savings, expand our investment opportunities, and create the economic conditions for all Kiwis to thrive.

The economic team will be:

Barbara Edmonds: Finance and Economy, Savings and Investment.

Ginny Andersen: Jobs and Incomes

Peeni Henare: Economic Development

Reuben Davidson: Science, Innovation and Technology, Broadcasting, Media and Creative Economy

Cushla Tangaere-Manuel: Māori Economy

“This team, along with our energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and industry spokespeople will focus on the challenges that are holding New Zealand back. It’s not just about inviting in foreign money, it’s far more complex than that and involves our businesses, our exporters, our tech and science innovators, our creative sector, our iwi partners and our regions.

“An economy that delivers for all New Zealanders needs public investment. We’ve run down our infrastructure and sold off many of the public assets built up and passed down to us by previous generations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “I want our next Government to be one of rebuilding. Kieran McAnulty picks up the new portfolio of Infrastructure and Public Investment, adding to his existing work in Housing. Tangi Utikere will work alongside him in Transport and Local Government.

Winning back Auckland is a focus for Labour, and the Auckland portfolio will now be led by Deputy Leader Carmel Sepuloni.

“The relationships Carmel has in Auckland will be vital to the success of the next Government and how it delivers for our biggest city,” Chris Hipkins said.

Willow-Jean Prime moves into Education, Willie Jackson into Social Development, Jan Tinetti into Social Investment and Workplace Relations and Safety. Megan Woods picks up the new portfolio of Manufacturing and Industry and Ayesha Verrall remains in Health

“This experienced, united and formidable team is ready for Government. We will be working relentlessly over the next 18 months as we finalise policy and prepare to take back power in 2026,” Chris Hipkins said.

