NZ First Introduces Bill To Remove Woke 'DEI' Regulations From Public Service

New Zealand First has introduced a Member’s Bill that will ensure employment decisions in the public service are based on merit and not on forced woke ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ targets.

“This Bill would put an end to the woke left-wing social engineering and diversity targets in the public sector. New Zealand is a country founded on meritocracy not on some mind-numbingly stupid ideology” says New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters.

The Public Service (Repeal of Diversity and Inclusiveness Requirements) Amendment Bill repeals or amends provisions from clauses in the Public Service Act 2020 that mandate the public sector to prioritise diversity and inclusiveness over merit and competence:

Clause 4: Amends section 44 to remove the Public Service Commissioner’s duty to develop a workforce that reflects societal diversity.

Clause 5: Amends section 73 to eliminate requirements for chief executives and boards to promote diversity and inclusiveness as part of being a “good employer,” including specific references to Māori involvement.

Clause 6: Repeals section 75 entirely, which mandates promoting diversity and inclusiveness in public service workplaces.

Clause 7: Amends section 97 to exclude workforce diversity and inclusiveness from government workforce policy considerations.

Clause 8: Removes the requirement in Schedule 3 for the Commissioner’s three-yearly briefings to assess workforce diversity and inclusiveness.

Clause 9: Amends Schedule 7 to delete the obligation for panels appointing chief executives to consider diversity and inclusiveness.

“The public service exists to serve New Zealanders - not to be a breeding ground for identity politics.”

“Removing woke ‘DEI’ requirements will give the public confidence that the right person is in the right job based on their skills not their identity” says Mr Peters.

