Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Drought Declaration Extended Across 3 North Island And Top Of The South Regions

Friday, 7 March 2025, 1:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister of Agriculture

Hon Mark Patterson
Minister for Rural Communities

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay today classified drought conditions in the Northland, Waikato, Horizons, and Marlborough-Tasman regions as a medium-scale adverse event, recognising the worsening conditions faced by many farmers across the country.

Mr McClay and Rural Communities Minister Mark Paterson said that the Government was acting quickly to give farmers certainty and release pressure building across farms in these areas.

“Below average rainfall continues to make it difficult for farmers as soil moisture levels dry out and stock feed and water become tight in same areas” Mr McClay says.

“Northland, Waikato, King Country, Manawatu, Tararua, Marlborough, Tasman, Nelson and parts of Taupo and Rotorua are all experiencing extended hot, dry conditions. This has reduced pasture growth rates and farmers are having to feed-out earlier to fill the gap.”

Mr McClay says the Government is making a total of $100,000 available to rural support groups and organisations that work with farmers on the ground across affected regions.

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson is encouraging farmers and growers to seek support if they need it.

“I encourage farmers and growers to talk to their neighbours, mates, networks, and industry representatives if they need advice or support,” Mr Patterson says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mr McClay has also instructed The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to continue monitoring the conditions across all regions as temperatures begin to drop and growth slows.

The classifications unlock further support for farmers and growers, including tax relief, and it enables the Ministry of Social Development to consider Rural Assistance Payments Minister Paterson says .

Farmers can contact their local Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254 or MPI’s On Farm Support team on 0800 707 133 for support.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 