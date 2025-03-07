Pacific Community-led Solutions To Address Alcohol Harm

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

A new $330,000 funding initiative to help prevent and address alcohol-related harm in New Zealand’s Pacific communities was officially launched today by Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey.

“This is an important milestone for alcohol harm prevention among our Pacific communities. This is the first significant alcohol prevention specific investment in the health system to address alcohol harm in Pacific populations,” Mr Doocey says.

“The new Pacific Strengthening and Innovation Fund aims to provide resources to Pacific communities, to help empower locally-led approaches to prevent alcohol-related harm, joining wider work being done in areas like health and education.

“Hazardous alcohol consumption can cause a lot of harm in our communities. That is why this Government is taking alcohol harm seriously, which is evident by it raising the alcohol levy for the first time in 15 years.

“The Government is committed to addressing alcohol harm and that includes enabling and providing support for locally driven solutions.

The New Zealand Health Survey tells us that despite lower overall alcohol consumption rates, Pacific communities face higher rates of hazardous alcohol consumption and heavy episodic drinking.

“As Minister, I set a goal of increasing investment into prevention and early intervention, focusing on population needs for groups and communities which the new Pacific Strengthening and Innovation Fund will help achieve.

“I am very pleased that dedicated funding is now available for Pacific communities. It joins the many other initiatives that are intended to help people overcome challenges and improve their quality of life, and to support healthier, safer, happier communities.”

