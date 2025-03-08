Lower The Gender Pay Gap This International Women’s Day

Hon Nicola Grigg

Minister for Women

International Women’s Day is a great opportunity for businesses to use the Gender Pay Gap Toolkit to drive down the gender pay gap, Minister for Women Nicola Grigg says.

“The gender pay gap sits at 8.2 percent and the Retirement Commission has found a 36 percent gap in the amount women and men are putting into KiwiSaver each year which is primarily caused by the gender pay gap, rather than contribution rates.

“Until women have equal choice, equal opportunities - and are valued equally - there is more work to be done.

“My top priority as Minister for Women is to support women to economic empowerment because not only does it give women more choice, but it has a ripple effect on families, communities, and the economy.

“Last year I announced the first ever government-backed gender pay gap toolkit. So far, we’ve had over 16,000 visits to the site and 750 downloads of the workbook.

“While I’m pleased with the uptake we’ve had so far, we know there are many more businesses and organisations yet to engage,” Ms Grigg says.

“The Government is working to improve economic outcomes for women through lifting incomes, supporting pathways into education and the labour market, increasing paid parental leave, and driving change in key areas that impact women’s employment, such as women in leadership and the gender pay gap.

“The gender pay gap isn’t just a statistic – it reflects systemic barriers that hold women back. This year’s International Women’s Day theme is accelerating action and making real impact and progress.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Today I challenge all businesses to accelerate their own actions towards closing their gender pay gap by using the gender pay gap calculator on the Ministry for Women’s website.

“To all women and girls across New Zealand, I wish you a very happy International Women’s Day.”

Note:

The gender pay gap calculator can we be found on the Ministry for Women’s website -Gender pay gap toolkit | Ministry for Women

The gender pay gap in New Zealand has reduced steadily from 16.3 per cent in 1998 but has fluctuated over the past decade.As at June 2024, it sits at 8.2 per cent.

The Ministry’s website has breakdowns of the gender pay gap by industries, occupations, ethnicities and other indicators - New Zealand's gender pay gap | Ministry for Women

© Scoop Media

