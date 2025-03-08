20 Years Of Success Down The Drain: Govt Gut Whānau Ora

Te Pāti Māori extends our deepest aroha to the 500 plus Whānau Ora workers who have been advised today that the govt will be dismantling their contracts.

For twenty years , Whānau Ora has been helping families, delivering life-changing support through a kaupapa Māori approach.

It has built trust where the government has failed, reached into homes where the system has ignored, and provided solutions that work for our people.

“Our sincerest gratitude goes out to every kaimahi, every whānau navigator, and every provider who has committed themselves to uplifting and helping whānau. You have carried the vision of Tā Mason Durie and Dame Tariana Turia, building a model that has transformed Māori health and wellbeing,” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“This decision does not reflect on your mahi—it is a political attack on the very existence of Māori-led solutions.”

“This isn’t just about job losses. This is about whānau who depend on these services—who will now be left without the support they need,” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader, Rawiri Waititi.

“Whānau Ora has consistently outperformed government agencies. It has shown that when Māori lead, Māori thrive. That success should have been recognised and expanded, not gutted.

“Te Pāti Māori acknowledges the excellence in every review and audit that have repeatedly affirmed Whānau Ora’s effectiveness. The results speak for themselves—this is a service that should have been strengthened, not stripped.”

“Our fight isn’t over. We will continue to advocate for Whānau Ora, and the families and ensure that Māori leadership in our own wellbeing is not erased,” Ngarewa-Packer concluded.

