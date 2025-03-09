Putting The Patient First

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Initiatives announced this week underscore the Government’s commitment to fix New Zealand’s broken healthcare system, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“We are relentlessly focused on improving health outcomes and ensuring Kiwis have access to timely, quality healthcare.

“That’s why we are spending more on health than ever before – a record $30 billion each year.

“Making it easier for people to see a doctor or nurse at their local GP clinic in a timely manner is a key part of this.

“That’s why I announced a significant package this week to improve access to primary care and boost the primary care workforce, including:

100 clinical placements for overseas-trained doctors to work in primary care.

Incentives for primary care to recruit up to 400 graduate registered nurses per year for five years.

A $285 million uplift to funding over three years for general practice from 1 July, in addition to the capitation uplift general practice receives annually.

An increase in the number of training placements for doctors at medical schools by a further 25 each year, meaning 100 more doctor training places will be added over the course of this Government.

Up to 50 New Zealand-trained graduate doctors a year to train in primary care settings.

A new 24/7 digital service for all New Zealanders to be able to access online medical appointments.

Up to 120 training places for nurse practitioners specialising in primary care.

Accelerating advanced tertiary education for up to 120 primary care registered nurses.

“Strengthening urgent and after-hours care will also be a focus of mine as part of our plan to enable faster access to primary care, and work on this is underway.

“We are also focused on delivering better outcomes for those with cancer, including earlier detection of cancers through screening programmes.

“This week, I was pleased to announce that the Government has agreed to progressively lower the age of eligibility for bowel cancer screening tests to align with Australia, which is 45 years old. By delivering the first step of lowering the age to 58, more lives will be saved.

“We know that improving screening rates is crucial, which is why we also announced a significant investment for targeted initiatives that aim to increase screening rates among population groups with low rates, such as Māori, Asian, and Pacific Peoples.

“This follows our decision to extend breast screening to women aged 70 to 74 and our $604 million boost to Pharmac over four years to deliver new cancer treatments and medicines.

“Finally this week, I outlined my key five priorities as Minister of Health to put the focus firmly back on patients:

Focusing Health New Zealand on delivering the basics. Fixing primary healthcare. Reducing emergency department wait times. Clearing the elective surgery backlog. Investing in health infrastructure.

“Our plan supports our Government’s wider commitment to rebuild the economy, restore law and order, and deliver better health, education, and infrastructure for every New Zealander. Kiwis want action, and I am focused on delivering real change at pace.

“We will not stop until our health system delivers timely, quality care to all New Zealanders.”

Note:

Factsheets on the announced initiatives are available on the Ministry of Health website here.

