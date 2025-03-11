Direct Experience Welded To Ferry Holdings

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister for Rail

Katherine Rich and Captain Iain MacLeod bring pragmatic, practical experience to the Ferry Holdings Board, Minister for Rail Winston Peters says.

Mrs Rich and Captain MacLeod have been appointed to the Board, joining chair Chris Mackenzie, deputy chair Heather Simpson, and director Greg Lowe.

“The new board is already hard at work, with shipyard engagements continuing, alternative proposals being assessed, and collaborative engagement underway with KiwiRail, Port Marlborough and CentrePort on the infrastructure considerations,” Mr Peters says.

“Mrs Rich and Captain MacLeod bring pragmatic skills and insight to the board table, with Mrs Rich’s knowledge of what customers need from the New Zealand supply chain as an industry body chief executive and Captain MacLeod’s experience as a mariner and ship master.

“This issue has always been bigger than replacing ferries and building infrastructure – it’s about a North-South connection for New Zealanders and their businesses, and the safe and reliable driving and berthing of ships.

“As a board, this team is focussed on the most efficient path to connect the Strait,” Mr Peters says.

Captain Iain MacLeod has a long career as a mariner and ship master in New Zealand and the Pacific. He commenced as an apprentice in 1978 and moved into Maritime surveying in 1989 producing services to major oil companies, ship, cargo and damage inspections and terminal audits. Captain Macleod undertook a consultancy role in the inception and early operations of export cold storage facilities situated on Wellington’s waterfront. He has retained his interest as an active ship master in short term and contract roles through to 2022. Within the maritime community, he serves as a vice president and committee member of the NZ Merchant Services Guild.

Katherine Rich has a background including a political career, leading industry associations, and strategic involvement in various NGOs. Ms Rich’s knowledge and expertise encompasses understanding of the public sector and machinery of government, performing under public scrutiny during industry crises, media experience and communication on contentious issues, evidence-based decision-making, governance and leadership, public advocacy and strategy. She has worked with government departments including MBIE, MPI, Fisheries, Environment, Commerce Commission and other departments on a wide range of issues from consultations, complaints and industry advice. Previously, as Chief Executive for the New Zealand Food & Grocery Council, Ms Rich led the peak body for fast moving consumer goods (FMGC) providing foods locally and globally. She is currently the CEO of Business NZ.

