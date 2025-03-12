Unlocking Economic Growth Through Science

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti announced that New Zealand will see the benefits of the science reforms in 2025, with three new public research organisations in place in early October.

"We are moving quickly on changes to New Zealand’s science and innovation system which will maximise the value of government funding and drive economic growth,” says Dr Reti.

“To realise the benefits of these reforms sooner, I expect Crown Research Institutes will form three new and more focused public research organisations (PROs) in early October. Legislation to formally establish the PROs will follow in 2026.

“Moving quickly to establish these new organisations that align with Government’s priorities of driving economic growth will make sure these organisations are better placed to deliver excellent science. It will also make sure they’re adopting more collaborative ways of working with universities and seeking partnerships with private sector investors, sooner.”

“Clear direction for the science, innovation and technology sector will give the public and private sector confidence to forge ahead with critical research that will help grow our economy.”

Dr Reti also announced further decisions on the future of Callaghan Innovation’s Biotechnology and Applied Technologies Groups.

“In addition to the functions that have already been confirmed as transferring to MBIE or the most appropriate PRO, I can now confirm that we will extend funding for Callaghan Innovation’s Biotechnologies and Applied Technologies Groups,” says Dr Reti.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Both of these groups provide scientific expertise to New Zealand businesses on a fee-for-services basis. In a review of Callaghan Innovation’s functions, concerns were raised around their long-term financial viability without ongoing government funding.

“The temporary extension of funding is intended to make for a smoother transition for clients and greater certainty for Callaghan Innovation’s scientists.”

The Biotechnologies Group will continue to be funded until the end of June 2027 and will transfer to the new bioeconomy PRO once it is established. This will provide sufficient time for the Biotechnologies Group to become commercially viable and operate sustainably, independent of government funding.

Funding for the Applied Technologies Group will continue through to 30 September 2025, allowing contracted work to be delivered and a more orderly wind down of the function over the coming months.

Notes

Two independent convenors have been appointed to lead the mergers for the bioeconomy and earth science PROs. These convenors will ensure the needs of the new entities are at the forefront throughout the merger process.

Two governance groups, comprising the relevant Chairs and convenor for each PRO, have also been established.

ESR are working with the other CRIs, to ensure that the refocused health and forensic science services research organisation is aligned with the bioeconomy and earth sciences PROs.

Planning is underway to establish the new PRO focused on advanced technology, particularly delivering research, capability and commercial outreach around technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology.

© Scoop Media

