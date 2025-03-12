Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Supports Sanctions Against Israel’s Illegal Occupation

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 3:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Labour Party will support Chloe Swarbrick’s member’s bill which would allow sanctions against Israel for its illegal occupation of the Palestinian Territories.

The International Court of Justice declared the decades-long occupation illegal and called for Israel’s withdrawal, and for countries like New Zealand to take action,” Labour associate foreign affairs spokesperson Phil Twyford said.

“The New Zealand Government recently voted at the UN General Assembly for a resolution calling for sanctions against Israel on this issue.

“Labour has been calling for stronger action from the Government on Israel’s invasion of Gaza, including intervening in South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, creation of a special visa for family members of New Zealanders fleeing Gaza, and ending government procurement from companies operating illegally in the Occupied Territories.

“New Zealand has long recognised Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, as illegal. Back in 2016 the then-National Government co-sponsored a successful Security Council resolution that Israel’s settlements in the Occupied Territories were illegal.

“It is time to support the international rule of law and demonstrate the international community will not ignore Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians, confiscation of land and ongoing violence against Palestinians,” Phil Twyford said.
 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 