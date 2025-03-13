International Students Forced To Pay Up To $5,730 For Compulsory Treaty Course

ACT’s Tertiary Education spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar is calling on Auckland University to scrap its compulsory ‘Waipapa Taumata Rau’ course, covering the Treaty of Waitangi and traditional Māori knowledge systems, after discovering that international students are being forced to pay thousands of dollars for it.

“It’s no wonder Auckland University is slipping down the international rankings when they’re charging students up to $5,730 for a course that has no relevance to their studies or future careers abroad.

“This mandatory course is damaging the university’s reputation among international students, who we rely on to pay full fees and subsidise costs for local students and taxpayers. A student who speaks English as a second language and only plans to stay in New Zealand for their degree gains no practical benefit from being forced to study local indigenous belief systems.

“When students have flexibility in their schedules, they can choose electives that align with their academic or personal interests. This choice brings interest and enjoyment to the university experience and attracts students. Forcing them into compulsory courses they don’t need or want takes the joy out of study and discourages enrolment.

“Auckland University should be focused on academic excellence, not ideological box-ticking. It’s time to let students decide what’s best for their education.”

