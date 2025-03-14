Health Requirements Strengthened For Children Of Temporary Visa Holders

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Immigration

The Government is strengthening health requirements for dependent children of people on temporary visas to ensure more consistency in the immigration system.

“In recent years, a spike in enrolments of children of temporary migrants in our schools has resulted in an increase in children from this cohort with very high learning needs. This has put significant strain on an already oversubscribed learning support system, preventing other children from getting the support they need,” Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says.

From 17 March, dependent children of temporary visa holders will no longer be eligible for student and visitor visas if they have a severe cognitive or development disorder that requires significant support. These changes will be applicable to people both offshore and those already onshore applying for a new visa. Immigration New Zealand will continue to be able to exercise discretion in exceptional circumstances.

“Parents or legal guardians are required to declare whether a child has a medical condition that may affect their ability to be granted a visa. In addition, most applicants applying for a visa that allows a stay of 12 months or more must supply a full medical certificate.

“This will provide greater transparency and fairness for temporary visa applicants by aligning the health requirements with those applying for resident visas. The current system allows a family with a child with significant additional needs to be granted a temporary visa and become settled in New Zealand, only for them to then discover they are not eligible for residency.

“Our immigration system must balance creating opportunities for people to come here and make a meaningful contribution but also protect New Zealanders rights to work and thrive. Aligning the health settings across these visas provides more clarity in our immigration system, as well as ensuring those currently in the education system receive the additional support they need,” Ms Stanford says.

