Government Tramples On The Rights Of Disabled Migrant Children

The Green Party is condemning the Government’s move to tighten access to visas for disabled children.

“Disabled people deserve dignity and respect. Today's news is a slap in the face and a prime example of the punch-down politics that dominates this Government,” says the Green Party’s Immigration Spokesperson, Ricardo Menéndez March.

“Disability should not be a barrier for migrant families wanting to come to Aotearoa and call it home. Stopping migrant families from coming here because they have a disabled child would be a national shame and completely undermine our credibility on the global stage when it comes to human rights.

“It’s clear Erica Stanford does not care for the human rights of disabled migrants. This change will see more neurodivergent and intellectually disabled children barred from entering the country, and lead to more heartbreaking stories of children facing separation from their parents.

“In 2022, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities identified these immigration policies as discriminatory against disabled people and in need of abolishment. Erica Stanford has instead expanded these discriminatory restrictions even further.

“Our Government is completely trampling on our international commitments to human rights. This decision sends a clear message to migrant families that they are not wanted if they have a disabled child.

“No parent should have to face the impossible decision of having to leave their children behind. The Green Party will continue to fight to abolish migrant discrimination in all its forms,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

Note:

New Zealand is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. In 2022 the UN committee stated that New Zealand’s immigration policy discriminates against disabled people due to the acceptable standard of health requirements and recommended a review and amendment of this policy. This can be found on paragraph 37 and 38 of the report.

A Green Party member’s bill, the Immigration (Relationship with Human Rights Act) Amendment Bill, would remove the exemption for immigration policy from the Human Rights Act

