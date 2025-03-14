Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Tramples On The Rights Of Disabled Migrant Children

Friday, 14 March 2025, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is condemning the Government’s move to tighten access to visas for disabled children.

“Disabled people deserve dignity and respect. Today's news is a slap in the face and a prime example of the punch-down politics that dominates this Government,” says the Green Party’s Immigration Spokesperson, Ricardo Menéndez March.

“Disability should not be a barrier for migrant families wanting to come to Aotearoa and call it home. Stopping migrant families from coming here because they have a disabled child would be a national shame and completely undermine our credibility on the global stage when it comes to human rights.

“It’s clear Erica Stanford does not care for the human rights of disabled migrants. This change will see more neurodivergent and intellectually disabled children barred from entering the country, and lead to more heartbreaking stories of children facing separation from their parents.

“In 2022, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities identified these immigration policies as discriminatory against disabled people and in need of abolishment. Erica Stanford has instead expanded these discriminatory restrictions even further.

“Our Government is completely trampling on our international commitments to human rights. This decision sends a clear message to migrant families that they are not wanted if they have a disabled child.

“No parent should have to face the impossible decision of having to leave their children behind. The Green Party will continue to fight to abolish migrant discrimination in all its forms,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Note:

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 