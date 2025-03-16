Shane Jones Has No Shame

Shane Jones’ display on Q&A showed how out of touch he and this Government are with our communities and how in sync they are with companies with little concern for people and planet.

“Shane Jones is nothing more than a puppet for private interest, parroting industry talking points while allowing our oceans to be exploited and abused for short-term profit that will come with long-term consequences,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Oceans, Teanau Tuiono.

“Instead of pandering to industry interests, the Minister must wake up to the reality that he has a responsibility to protect our oceans so that future generations can enjoy what we have today.

“Jones’ cushy relationship with the most exploitative elements of the fishing industry has always been pretty fishy. However, his display on Q&A was a severe case of a Minister being completely captured and controlled by corporate interest, even by his standards.

“Shane has no shame. On national television, he was quite happy to defend a company described by a Judge as cavalier and found guilty of bulldozing over ocean protections with repeated bottom trawling. Companies connected to this of course donated to New Zealand First.

“Shane also did his very best to make his industry mates proud by saying ‘there’s nothing to see here’ when it comes to the dolphins, albatrosses and other wildlife becoming caught up in the collateral damage of the industry. Despite the shocking scenes and saddening statistics cameras on boats have uncovered, Shane continued to argue against them in a bid to protect the industry from any accountability or transparency.

“What is clear here is that Shane Jones is not in charge, neither is the Prime Minister, the worst elements of the fishing industry are in control and the health of our ocean is at risk.

“However, we can feel the tide turning against this Government. Many are waking up to the fact that we can do a lot better than a government that is happy to sell out on people and planet to please a few rich mates. We deserve better and we can do better,” says Teanau Tuiono.

