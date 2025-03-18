Stand Up For Palestine: A Call To Action Against Israel's Treacherous Attack

At 2.30am local time, Israel launched a treacherous attack on Gaza killing more than 300 defenceless civilians while they slept.

Many of them were children.

This followed a more than 2 week-long blockade by Israel on the entry of all goods and aid into Gaza.

Israel deliberately targeted densely populated areas, schools, homes, and shelters for displaced people in the middle of a ceasefire.

Donald Trump, who claims credit for the ceasefire, was consulted ahead of this attack. Neither Israel nor the United States have provided any justification for their actions.

“This was a clearly premeditated act of terrorism on people who are trying to piece their shattered lives back together during ceasefire,” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader and Human Rights spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Israel had no intention of honouring ceasefire. If they were capable of honour, we would not be in this situation to begin with.

“A genocide is being live-streamed, and we are allowing it to happen. It is unforgivable.

“History will judge all of us on where we stood today,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

“Donald Trump has openly called for the ethnic cleansing and colonisation of Gaza by the United States, and our spineless Prime Minister backs him,” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader and Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Rawiri Waititi.

“These people do not care, and they do not listen.

“If they will not hear us, we need to make them feel us,” Waititi said.

We are once again calling on te iwi Māori to stand up for Palestine.

Hit the streets and join in the global call for action.

Educate your whānau on who to boycott and who to support. Do not give one more dollar or click to Zionism.

We must ramp up our efforts. The time for asking is over.

Free Palestine.

