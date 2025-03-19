New Electronic System To Support Pharmacy Efficiency

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Education

Associate Health Minister David Seymour says he welcomes Medsafe’s decision to approve an electronic controlled drug register for use in New Zealand pharmacies, allowing pharmacies to replace their physical paper-based register.

“The register, developed by Kiwi brand Toniq Limited, is the first of its kind to be approved in New Zealand for pharmacies, increasing efficiency in pharmacies by allowing pharmacists to focus on patients instead of administrative tasks like manual record-keeping,” Mr Seymour says.

“I have seen first-hand the role pharmacists play in the healthcare system. They are the customer facing arm of the pharmaceutical industry and are integral to medicines access. They dispense medications, educate patients, and advise doctors. I’m pleased to be making life easier for them so they can focus on patients.

“I’m excited to see New Zealand embrace innovative technology like this, and I look forward to seeing how it can help ease our pharmacists’ workloads.”

Pharmacies are required to keep detailed records of any controlled drugs in stock, such as opioids and medicinal cannabis, given the higher level of risk they pose. Currently, these are recorded in physical paper-based registers and can take considerable work to maintain.

“Electronic systems like this are the future of pharmacy, and it’s fantastic to see New Zealand adopting them, especially involving a Kiwi brand,” says Mr Seymour.

“The register integrates with the Toniq dispensing system, helping maintain accurate oversight of the number and type of drugs in storage, and simplifies recording requirements through its automated processes.

“Toniq has been testing the registers, with Medsafe oversight, at a controlled trial in pharmacies. The register proved well equipped to handle users’ requirements and received good feedback from participating pharmacists.

“Pharmacists who are interested in exploring other options for electronic registers should keep an eye on this space. Medsafe is currently assessing the abilities of other vendors and will look to make more options available if they meet their standards.

“It’s great to see pharmacists gaining access to a resource that can help manage their administrative duties. I know these tasks can be time-consuming, and given our already stretched health system, I want to make sure they are able to focus on only the most vital tasks.”

