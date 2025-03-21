PM India Mission Brings Relationship Step Change

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime MinisterPrime

Minister Christopher Luxon has concluded his visit to India, which marked a step change in the relationship between New Zealand and India.

Prime Minister Luxon led a delegation to Delhi and Mumbai comprising Ministers, cross-party MPs, business, and community leaders, and a kapa haka group—reflecting the breadth of ties between the two nations.

“This visit underscored the growing relationship between New Zealand and India,” Mr Luxon says.

“It was a pleasure to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to strengthen ties between our countries.

“I am delighted that negotiations on a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement have now been launched. India is one of the fastest-growing economies and on track to become the third largest in the world over the next ten years.

“Our Government is relentlessly focused on growing our economy so that all Kiwis can do better, and the launch of negotiations presents an opportunity to do exactly that.”

New Zealand’s commitment to regional security has also been reinforced, with New Zealand and India announcing a new Defence Cooperation Arrangement.

“New Zealand and India share common interests in the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific - and are natural partners,” Mr Luxon says.

Mr Luxon and the business delegation focused on enhancing New Zealand’s presence in key sectors, including education, technology, tourism, investment, manufacturing, food and primary industries. Unlocking new business opportunities, 33 MOUs and other commercial outcomes were progressed on the mission, reflecting the growing partnerships between New Zealand and Indian businesses.

"India’s rapidly expanding middle class and booming digital economy create immense opportunities for New Zealand.

“We are also providing more opportunities for Indian students to study in New Zealand, with a refreshed Education Cooperation Arrangement and the launch of the New Zealand Excellence Awards for 2025,” Mr Luxon says.

The visit also saw significant commitments to expand collaboration including New Zealand increasing its diplomatic presence in India and an upgraded Memorandum of Cooperation on sport.

“India, the world’s most populous country, is an increasingly important partner for New Zealand,” Mr Luxon says.

“This visit has reinforced the scale of opportunity for collaboration, and the initiatives announced this week will lay the foundation for even closer ties in the years ahead.”

Prime Minister Luxon and his delegation will return to New Zealand on Saturday 22 March.

