Govt’s Continued Lack Of Action On Gaza Condemned

Friday, 21 March 2025, 4:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Hundreds more Palestinians have died in recent days as Israel’s assault on Gaza continues and humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, is blocked.

“How many more people, how many more children must die before the New Zealand Government acts rather than talks?” Labour foreign affairs spokesperson David Parker said.

“Beyond words, Christopher Luxon’s Government has taken no action. It is just about a year since the Minister of Foreign Affairs said it was a question of ‘when, not if’ New Zealand would recognise Palestine. Neither that nor any other substantial response has ensued.

“Labour has been calling for stronger action from the Government on Israel’s invasion of Gaza, including intervening in South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, and the creation of a special visa for family members of New Zealanders fleeing Gaza. We have also called for an end to all government procurement from companies operating in the Occupied Territories, and for sanctioning individuals acting in breach of international law.

“New Zealand has long supported the UN view that Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem is illegal. Back in 2016 the then-National Government co-sponsored a successful Security Council resolution that Israel’s settlements in the Occupied Territories were illegal. This makes the inaction by the current National Government even harder to understand.

“The inconsistent application of international law undermines compliance with it. It is time this National-led Government to some positive action beyond mere words to stand up for what is right,” David Parker said.

