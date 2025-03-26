Safer Roads Through Roadside Drug Driver Tests

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Transport

The Police are on track to have powers to screen drivers for impairing drugs after legislation to enable roadside drug testing passed its third reading today, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“Drivers who consume impairing drugs are a significant danger on our roads. In recent years, around 30 percent of road deaths have resulted from crashes involving drivers who had consumed impairing prescription or illicit drugs,” Mr Bishop says.

“The Government’s road safety strategy targets the highest contributing factors to fatal road crashes. The new roadside testing regime will be a key road safety tool because it will allow Police to better detect and deter drug-impaired drivers.

“The Government Q1 Action Plan committed to passing legislation by 31 March 2025 to enable roadside drug testing, and I’m pleased to say we have delivered on that commitment.

“The oral fluid testing regime will give Police the power to screen drivers for drugs at the roadside using oral fluid testing devices without the need to suspect drug use, similar to drink-driving enforcement.

“Two positive roadside screening tests will be required before a driver is prohibited from driving for 12 hours, to address any immediate road safety risk. They will only be issued with an infringement penalty following a positive result from a laboratory test.

“Drivers who refuse to undergo a drug screening test will be issued with an infringement penalty.

“The Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2024 outlines our expectation that Police undertake 50,000 oral fluid tests per year. I expect this target to be delivered once the roadside drug testing regime is rolled out. We are targeting December 2025, once the necessary operational matters and regulations are in place.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

