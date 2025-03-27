Government Unlocks Export Growth Opportunities For New Zealand Dairy Businesses

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

The Government’s commitment to growing the value of New Zealand’s dairy exports has taken a major step forward with the passing of a key Bill in Parliament, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced today.

“The Dairy Industry Restructuring (Export Licences Allocation) Amendment Bill, which passed its third reading today, modernises New Zealand’s dairy export quota system, creating new opportunities for growth and boosting farmgate returns,” Mr McClay says.

“New Zealand’s dairy farmers and processors produce world-class products, but outdated rules have restricted export growth. This law unlocks greater access to lucrative overseas markets and ensures the quota system reflects the diversity of our dairy industry.”

New Zealand currently administers dairy export quotas for the Dominican Republic, the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“The Bill introduces vital changes to better support businesses of all sizes, and it shifts quota allocation from the proportion of milk solids a company collects from farmers to a system based on export performance,” Mr McClay says.

“It also reserves portions of quotas for exporters who are currently ineligible -- ensuring fairer access across the industry.

“And importantly, it now includes quota for sheep, goat, and deer milk processors, unlocking new export opportunities and revenue streams.”

Mr McClay says the Bill directly supports the Government’s ambitious goal of doubling the value of New Zealand’s exports in 10 years.

The commencement date for the Bill is 1 May 2025.

