Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Unlocks Export Growth Opportunities For New Zealand Dairy Businesses

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 8:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister of Agriculture

The Government’s commitment to growing the value of New Zealand’s dairy exports has taken a major step forward with the passing of a key Bill in Parliament, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced today.

“The Dairy Industry Restructuring (Export Licences Allocation) Amendment Bill, which passed its third reading today, modernises New Zealand’s dairy export quota system, creating new opportunities for growth and boosting farmgate returns,” Mr McClay says.

“New Zealand’s dairy farmers and processors produce world-class products, but outdated rules have restricted export growth. This law unlocks greater access to lucrative overseas markets and ensures the quota system reflects the diversity of our dairy industry.”

New Zealand currently administers dairy export quotas for the Dominican Republic, the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“The Bill introduces vital changes to better support businesses of all sizes, and it shifts quota allocation from the proportion of milk solids a company collects from farmers to a system based on export performance,” Mr McClay says.

“It also reserves portions of quotas for exporters who are currently ineligible -- ensuring fairer access across the industry.

“And importantly, it now includes quota for sheep, goat, and deer milk processors, unlocking new export opportunities and revenue streams.”

Mr McClay says the Bill directly supports the Government’s ambitious goal of doubling the value of New Zealand’s exports in 10 years.

The commencement date for the Bill is 1 May 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 