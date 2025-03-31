Two New Charter Schools Announced

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Education

Two new sponsors have been contracted to open two new charter schools and will join the seven that are successfully operating already, Associate Education Minister David Seymour announced today.

“Tōtara Park School and Twin Oaks Classical School, both in Auckland, have signed contracts with the Charter School Agency,” Mr Seymour says.

“Twin Oaks will cater for students in Years 1 to 9 when it opens in July this year and by 2027 will accommodate students up to Year 13.

“Tōtara Park will open in Term 1 next year. It will begin with a Years 1 to 4 cohort and by 2027 it will take students up to Year 6.

“Both these schools demonstrate the innovation inherent in the charter school model.

“Students attending Twin Oaks Classical School will spend the first three days of the week at school and the last two days learning from home. The school will train and support parents and provide clear expectations for work that students complete at home. This partnership approach is based on the classical Charlotte Mason approach.

“Tōtara Park is based on the Pared model of schooling which features a personalised mentoring system. Mentors support parents in exercising their duty as primary educators. An individual mentor, selected from the teachers and learning assistants at the school, is appointed to each student and given the necessary training to fulfil this role.

“Expressions of interest for new charter schools have closed. As expected, there has been keen interest from sponsors. The next step for sponsors who have expressed interest is the application form which must be completed by May 16. EOIs for state or state-integrated schools considering converting to charter schools close at 5pm on 11 April, and applications for converting schools close at noon on 27 June.

“This demand not only highlights the need, but also the commitment of sponsors to provide innovative educational opportunities.

“Charter schools provide educators with greater autonomy and create diversity in New Zealand’s education system. They have been proven to raise overall educational achievement, especially for students who are underachieving or disengaged from the standard system.

“Charter schools have greater flexibility to respond to diverse student needs in innovative ways, but in return they have greater accountability.

“We’re on our way to building a lasting network of schools that will support and improve the educational achievement.”

