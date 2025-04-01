Māori Economic Growth Plan Aimed At Boosting Jobs And Incomes

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

Tōia mai te waka, ki te urunga te waka, ki te moenga te waka, ki te takotoranga i takoto ai te waka!

Creating jobs and boosting incomes is at the heart of a renewed Government Māori economic growth plan, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.

“Today, the Government is releasing the ambitious Going for Growth with Māori | Tōnui Māori framework to boost Māori economic development.

"The framework has three main prongs: increasing infrastructure investment, accelerating exports and unlocking the potential of whenua Māori. This may expand or change in the future.

“The Māori contribution to the overall economy is growing fast, from $17 billion GDP in 2018 to $32 billion in 2023, and almost doubling in valued asset base. However, it continues to suffer from infrastructure deficits, barriers to accessing finance, and unproductive land laws.

“To address this, we will work together across Government and connect to the Government’s broader Going for Growth agenda. That's why the Going for Growth with Māori | Tōnui Māori framework has an initial focus on three key areas:

Increasing targeted infrastructure investment to drive employment and sustainable growth.

For example, investment in Parininihi ki Waitōtara incorporation to accelerate work exploring the potential of a large-scale solar farm, capable of supplying over 8,500 homes. And the recent mahi tahi between the Government and Māori leaders at the Investment Infrastructure Summit.

For example, establishing a means to recognise traditional knowledge in the IP system that protects Māori point of difference and property rights.

For example, making targeted improvements to Te Ture Whenua Māori Act 1993 to simplify planning and related processes, encourage greater development opportunities and reduce red tape.

“To progress this mahi, Te Puni Kōkiri has released a public discussion document to encourage ideas and feedback on improving Te Ture Whenua Māori Act 1993.

“Māori land is often under-utilised, so we intend to make the Act more efficient, streamlined, and easier to navigate, with the aim of removing legislative barriers to economic development.

"It’s important that we hear from Māori landowners, whānau, hapū and iwi about these changes and I really encourage people to provide their feedback.”

Going for Growth with Māori | Tōnui Māori has been released alongside a discussion document for public consultation on proposed changes to Te Ture Whenua Maori Act 1993.

The discussion document is available on the Te Puni Kōkiri website. Consultation closes on May 23 2025.

