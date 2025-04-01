Back To Basics For Public Service

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister for the Public Service

The Government is overhauling the Public Service Act 2020 as part of its ongoing push to get back to basics and deliver value for money to taxpayers, Public Service Minister Judith Collins announced today.

The New Zealand National Party-ACT New Zealand Coalition Agreement requires the Act be amended to “clarify the role of the public service, drive performance and ensure accountability to deliver on the agenda of the government of the day”.

“The Public Service Act 2020, implemented by the previous government, added new responsibilities to the core role of chief executives which diminished their responsibility for implementing government policies and making efficient use of taxpayer money,” Ms Collins says.

“We don’t need to tell the chief executives of the public service which laws to follow. They just need to follow the law – like all other employers.

“The Act as it stands is impeding the public service from doing its best work, which in is in turn holding back the country from making progress on economic growth and other government priorities.”

The Public Service Amendment Bill will:

Clarify the role of the public service;

streamline chief executive responsibilities;

reinforce the principle of merit-based appointments;

improve chief executive and agency performance management;

utilise and improve tools to reduce silos; and

better manage risk.

“In the six years from 2017 to 2023, the number of people employed in the core Public Service grew 34% to 63,117 full-time equivalent employees,” Ms Collins says.

“Despite this whopping increase, the actual outcomes for New Zealanders went backwards across key areas such as health, education and crime. This is unacceptable.

“The efficiency, professionalism, and performance of the public service is a key resource for the Government and for New Zealanders, whose taxes pay for it.

“The changes we are making will bring more discipline to government spending and enable New Zealand’s economy to grow, creating more jobs, higher incomes and money to invest in core services such as schools, hospitals and roads.”

The Public Service Amendment Bill is expected to be introduced in July.

