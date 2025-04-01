Te Pāti Māori MPs Denied Fundamental Rights In Privileges Committee Hearing

The Privileges Committee has denied fundamental rights to Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi and Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, breaching their own standing orders, breaching principles of natural justice, and highlighting systemic prejudice and discrimination within our parliamentary processes.

The three MPs were summoned to the privileges committee following their performance of a haka during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill. Their haka, rooted in cultural expression, has been unjustly branded as "disruptive and disorderly." This characterisation undermines the significance of tikanga and highlights the ongoing marginalisation of te iwi Māori within the parliamentary system.

Despite requests for a fair hearing, the Committee has denied key legal rights, including:

Joint Hearing Denied: The MPs' request for a joint session was rejected, despite the collective nature of the incident.

The MPs' request for a joint session was rejected, despite the collective nature of the incident. Legal Representation Restricted: The Committee has prevented counsel from making essential submissions on tikanga, pivotal to understanding the MPs' actions.

The Committee has prevented counsel from making essential submissions on tikanga, pivotal to understanding the MPs' actions. Expert Testimony Excluded: The Committee refused to hear from Tā Pou Temara, an expert on tikanga Māori, undermining the MPs' defence.

The Committee refused to hear from Tā Pou Temara, an expert on tikanga Māori, undermining the MPs' defence. Scheduling Conflicts Ignored: The hearing date was set without accommodating the MPs' schedules or their choice of senior counsel, Christopher Finlayson KC.

The hearing date was set without accommodating the MPs' schedules or their choice of senior counsel, Christopher Finlayson KC. Double Jeopardy Concerns: Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, already sanctioned in the House for her involvement, faces repeated proceedings.

“This decision not only undermines basic legal practices but also perpetuates the ongoing tyranny of the majority against Māori representation,” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

"Parliament continues to dismiss tikanga and justice, and this Committee is no different. They have already decided our fate. This is not a fair hearing. It is s a display of power designed to silence us.”

“No just legal system would tolerate such a blatant denial of rights,” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Rawiri Waititi.

"How can we defend tikanga when their decisions are predetermined? The Committee’s actions are yet another example of how Māori voices are systematically marginalised, entrenching discrimination within the halls of power.”

In light of these developments, the MPs have stated their refusal to attend the scheduled hearing, asserting that the conditions imposed deny them their rights to a fair hearing.

Please direct any queries, tikanga concerns, and double standards to the Chair of the Privileges Committee Judith Collins, apparently now an expert in all three.

