Moves To Rein In Public Sector Bloat Welcomed

Welcoming an overhaul of the Public Service Act 2020, ACT Public Service spokesperson Todd Stephenson says:

“Too many government agencies are trying to do too many things. Bureaucratic mission creep sees taxpayer money wasted on nice-to-haves, duplicated across different departments. Basic services are neglected even while headcounts balloon.

“Now, we’re getting the public service back to basics. Today the Public Service Minister announced an overhaul of the Public Service Act 2020.

"This delivers on an ACT coalition commitment to clarify the role of the public service, drive performance and ensure accountability to deliver on the agenda of the government of the day. And it comes after the Government last year issued a directive to all public service agencies requiring services to be delivered on the basis of need, not race.

“The role of the public service should be simple: to deliver services that cannot be delivered by the private sector, at a fair price for taxpayers.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

