New Zealand Parliamentarians Attend 150th IPU Assembly

Office of the Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives

Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee

From 5 – 9 April, a cross-party delegation will attend the 150th International Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Stuart Smith MP, Tangi Utikere MP, Kahurangi Carter MP, and Dana Kirkpatrick MP will take part in discussions covering topics including eradicating poverty, fostering social inclusion, and increasing the participation of marginalised groups in decision making.

The General Debate will focus on the overall theme of Parliamentary action for social development and justice, and will provide a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views, and galvanise parliamentary action in this area.

The first IPU meeting took place in 1889 in Paris, France. Since then, the IPU Assembly has grown into a global platform with hundreds of parliamentarians attending from around the world, along with staff, partner organisations, and experts.

