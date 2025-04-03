Strengthening Reo Māori Accessibility

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

Toi te kupu, toi te mana, toi tū te reo.

Talented appointees to prominent reo Māori entities will help grow accessibility to the language and culture in homes and communities, Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka says.

“Beloved shows from the past like Hōmai Te Pakipaki, popular celebrations like Te Wiki o te Reo Māori and inspiring national events like Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga attract large diverse audiences to reo Māori me ngā tikanga. Stories about Māori told in a uniquely Māori will continue to support language learners and fluent speakers alike as we move to an increasingly digital mediascape.

“The appointments I’m announcing today include leaders in governance, business, broadcasting, and language revitalisation.” The entities and appointments are:

Te Mātāwai

Penetaui Kleskovic is a former General Manager of Te Aupōuri and Councillor of Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward. In addition to his te reo expertise, his three-year appointment will bring valuable insights to the board in asset growth and community engagement.

Te Mangai Pāho

Erana Reedy will be appointed for three years. She has 40 years of experience in broadcasting, producing te reo Māori content across radio, television, and online platforms as well as being Chief Operating Officer of Radio Ngāti Porou and Deputy Chair of Te Whakaruruhau o Ngā Reo Irirangi Māori.

Tamalene Painting will be reappointed for three years. She has strong te reo Māori capability, financial skills, and extensive experience in broadcasting and production management.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori

Professor Rawinia Higgins. With extensive experience in language revitalisation, governance, and policy development, with a strong academic background and leadership experience. This 18-month reappointment as Chair will provide valuable continuity of leadership at Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

Te Haumihiata Mason appointed for three years. Linguist, translator, and educator with a lifelong commitment to te reo Māori revitalisation.

Whakaata Māori

Jamie Tuuta has extensive governance experience with a strong strategic focus. This 18-month reappointment as Chair will provide strong leadership on strategic priorities.

Tiwana Tibble has been reappointed for three years. He has expertise in financial management, governance, and a background in Māori economic authorities, commercial accountancy and sector governance.

Holly Bennett has been appointed for three years. Her strong governance and business expertise will bring valuable insights.

“These entities fulfil a wide range of roles, from preserving cultural practices and archival material to engaging with communities, so their leadership reflects the depth of expertise needed to advance te reo Māori revitalisation,” Mr Potaka says.

“This kaupapa is at the heart of many homes and communities across the country so I especially want to acknowledge and thank all the outgoing members for their valuable contributions.”

