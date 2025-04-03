First Step Towards Honouring More Veterans On Anzac Day

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Veterans

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

Legislation to formally recognise the service of more New Zealanders as part of official Anzac Day commemorations has passed its first reading in Parliament today, Veterans Minister Chris Penk and Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith say.

“Anzac Day is a significant anniversary for New Zealanders, where we reflect on the costs of service and sacrifice. It is our opportunity to honour those who have served, some of whom gave their lives for our country,” Mr Penk says.

“The Anzac Day Act enshrines in law that we will remember them. Yet, because it does not acknowledge conflicts after 1966, many New Zealanders who have served with great courage in the following decades remain unrecognised under current legislation.

“While April 25 marks the day our soldiers set foot on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915, Anzac Day has long become an anniversary of remembrance for those who served beyond the First and Second World Wars. It’s past time that this is reflected in the law.

“Once the Bill passes, Anzac Day will officially commemorate all those who have served New Zealand in wars and war-like situations. This will include those who have given non-military service, such as the Home Guard and members of the Merchant Navy.

“In addition, the Bill will be amended to encompass other troops who took part in the landing at Gallipoli, including those from India and France. At present the Anzac Day Act only recognises troops from the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“New Zealanders deeply appreciate the courage, commitment, and sacrifice of servicemen and women - past and present. Anzac Day stands as a powerful tribute to their service,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“Today's service personnel carry forward a long and proud tradition. It’s time for overdue change - every New Zealander who has served in war and war-like conflicts deserves official recognition and honour. Anzac Day is the right moment to acknowledge them.”

The Anzac Day Amendment Bill is expected to be passed in time for Anzac Day 2026.

© Scoop Media

