Strengthening Strategic Ties With UAE Investors

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade and Investment

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay will attend the Annual Investment Congress (AIM Congress) in Abu Dhabi from 7–9 April to strengthen ties with UAE investors.

“The UAE is a trusted Gulf partner, with two-way trade valued at NZ$1.3 billion,” Mr McClay says.

“In January this year, we signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and investment treaty with the UAE to signify the importance of our bilateral relationship and enhance two-way trade and investment flows between our countries.

“Foreign direct investment is vital for New Zealand's economic growth and UAE investors are seeking high-growth opportunities. New Zealand offers world-class prospects in energy, infrastructure, cleantech, fintech, transport, manufacturing, aquaculture, and many more sectors.

“Building on the recent Infrastructure Investment Summit, we're now presenting these opportunities directly to top-tier investors offshore.”

In the UAE, Mr. McClay will meet with Ministers, investors, and business leaders to showcase New Zealand as an attractive investment destination.

“New Zealand is open for business. The establishment of Invest New Zealand and recent investment reforms make it easier to welcome foreign capital that benefits our country,” Mr McClay says.

“Engaging with global investors enables New Zealand to grow and supercharge our economic development.”

