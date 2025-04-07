Flaws In Govt’s Climate Strategy Will Cost Us Money

The Government’s plan to achieve our climate goals falls short, and will cost New Zealanders money and jobs.

“The Government needs to come clean on how it is going to ensure we not only reach our Paris Agreement obligations, but also how we are going to meet our domestic net zero 2050 target,”

Labour climate spokesperson Deborah Russell said.

“Increasing reliance on trees to absorb carbon once it’s emitted will not get us where we need to be, especially since the Government also cut $3 billion worth of climate action from last year’s Budget.

“The Government scrapped effective climate work such as the Clean Car Discount, extension to the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme and the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry Fund.

“The Government’s forestry plans are deeply unrealistic and so it needs to show how it intends to meet targets. Otherwise, we will be committed to buying expensive offshore credits, which aren’t budgeted for.

“Worse than that, they’re failing to meet our commitments to our children. We aren’t doing our bit to address climate change and that means leaving our children worse off and having to live in an irreparably changed world,” Deborah Russell said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

