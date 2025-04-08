Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
David Parker To Step Down From Parliament

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Long-serving Labour MP and former Minister David Parker has today announced his intention to leave Parliament.

“It has been a privilege to be elected by the people of New Zealand to represent their interests in Parliament for the last 23 years,” David Parker said.

“I have served to the best of my ability as Attorney General and Minister of Trade, Revenue, Economic Development, Associate Finance, Climate Change, Energy, Environment, State Services, Transport and Land Information.

“In Opposition my roles have included Finance, Foreign Affairs, Treaty Settlements, Conservation and Deputy Leader.

“I leave enthusiastic for New Zealand and for the New Zealand Labour Party. I want to thank my Parliamentary colleagues and wish them well for the hard work ahead.

“I was a serial entrepreneur before coming to Parliament and have been an agent for change while here. I will return to the private sector and continue building a prosperous and egalitarian nation,” David Parker said.

David Parker will deliver a valedictory speech in early May. A date will be confirmed once agreed with the Business Committee.

