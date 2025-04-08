David Parker Made A Difference – Hipkins

The Labour Leader today acknowledged and celebrated David Parker’s 23-year contribution to the Labour Party and to Parliament.

“David Parker is a principled and talented Parliamentarian and the Labour team will miss him,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“He is optimistic and hard-working and has served in a variety of roles in Government and Opposition – from energy, environment and transport to infrastructure, finance and foreign affairs. He was also deputy Leader of the Labour Party.

“David has achieved an awful lot in his time here. No one’s work in politics is ever finished and I’m sure he steps away with that same sense.

“What I know to be true is he made a difference, and contributed to a higher quality of life for New Zealanders.

“I want to thank David for his service to Parliament and to the Labour Party. I am certain his contribution to New Zealand is not over,” Chris Hipkins said.

