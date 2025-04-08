Cross-Party Delegation To Visit Pacific

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

A high-level delegation from across New Zealand’s Parliament will visit the Pacific over the coming week, led by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

“New Zealand’s commitment to the Pacific is long-term and endures through successive governments and across the political spectrum,” Mr Peters says. “That’s why we are visiting the region with a senior delegation from across our Parliament to listen to our partners and learn more about the Pacific’s priorities.”

“The Pacific is grappling with a complex, challenging geostrategic and economic environment, and New Zealand is committed to doing its part to help,” Mr Peters says.

“New Zealand has deep connections in the Pacific, befitting our close historical, strategic, economic, and people-to-people links, and reflecting our place in the Pacific Islands Forum family.

“It is incumbent on us to regularly spend quality time in the Pacific to renew relationships and ensure that we are working with our partners towards mutually-beneficial cooperation. The upcoming Pacific tour is part of this ongoing process.”

Alongside Mr Peters, the delegation comprises:

Pacific Peoples and Universities Minister, Dr Shane Reti;

Climate Change and Energy Minister, Simon Watts;

Courts Minister, Nicole McKee;

Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Vice Chair of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee, Carmel Sepuloni;

Chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee, Tim van de Molen;

Assistant Speaker, Green Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, and Co-Chair of the NZ-Pacific Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Teanau Tuiono;

Co-Chair of the NZ-Pacific Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Jenny Salesa; and

Chair of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee, Andy Foster.

The delegation leaves New Zealand on Thursday (10 April), and includes time in Tonga, Hawai’i and Vanuatu. It returns to New Zealand on 17 April.

