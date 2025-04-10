Decision To Increase Medicines Access

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Pharmac David Seymour, and Health Minister Simeon Brown welcome Pharmac’s decision to widen access to four medicines, for a further six health conditions, including cancers, from 1 May 2025.

“Pharmac operates independently, but it must work within the budget constraints set by the government,” Mr Seymour says.

“Today represents another step forward for cancer patients as the $604 million uplift from the government continues to facilitate access to new treatments.

“Pharmac continues to show what it is capable of when given the support it needs.

The medicines Pharmac is widening access to are:

venetoclax (brand name Venclexta) in combination with azacitidine or cytarabine for a type of blood cancer called acute myeloid leukaemia

azacitidine (brand name Azacitidine Dr Reddy’s) widened access for acute myeloid leukaemia

ibrutinib (brand name Imbruvica) widened access for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia

upadacitinib (brand name Rinvoq) for atopic dermatitis (eczema), ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.

“The early signs of Pharmac’s redirection remain positive, as expanding opportunities and access for patients and their families continue to be prioritised,” Mr Seymour says.

“Pharmac received significant feedback during the consultation phase of this funding decision. Several changes were made to eligibility criteria as a result of feedback – the list of changes are available here.

Mr Brown says delivering better and faster access to cancer care in New Zealand has been a focus of this Government, which is why it is one of our five key health targets, and is able to deliver because of the Government’s $604 million investment in new cancer medicines.

“As Minister of Health, I am focused on ensuring better access to more cancer medicines, better cancer management driven by our faster cancer treatment target, and earlier detection of cancers through screening programmes,” Mr Brown says.

“It is encouraging to see continued improvement in our efforts to provide faster cancer treatment, with more patients receiving their first treatment within 31 days in the first financial quarter than in the previous quarter and more cancer treatments available.”

“I’m pleased to see Pharmac’s responsiveness to the voices of patients and their families by expanding access to more medicines for more groups. This decision reflects our commitment to a more adaptable and patient-centered approach,” Mr Seymour says.

