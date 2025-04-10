Grant James Taylor Recommended For Appointment As Controller And Auditor-General

Office of the Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives

Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee

The Officers of Parliament Committee has recommended the appointment of Grant James Taylor as Controller and Auditor-General in their report on the Inquiry into the appointment of a Controller and Auditor-General, presented to the House today.

Mr Taylor is a chartered accountant and licensed auditor with experience in the Office of the Controller and Auditor-General and in the private sector as a managing partner for Ernst & Young.

The Controller and Auditor-General is the auditor of every public entity, ensuring public spending adheres to what has been approved by Parliament.

In its report, the Officers of Parliament Committee noted they received support from political parties for Mr Taylor’s appointment and then resolved to recommend Mr Taylor to the role.

The outgoing Controller and Auditor-General, John Ryan, began his term in July 2018. The committee thanked Mr Ryan for his many years of public service and wished him all the best for the future.

© Scoop Media

