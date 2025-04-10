National MP's Bill Would Protect Children On The Water

“The Life Jackets for Children and Young Persons Bill, drawn from the ballot today, will make the water a safer place for our children and young people,” National MP for Upper Harbour, Cameron Brewer, says.

“Drowning rates in New Zealand are far too high. My Bill will ensure that young people are better protected in the water.

“It will make lifejackets compulsory for kids under the age of 15 on vessels six metres or less. New Zealand is an island nation. We’re surrounded by water and it’s important our children are kept safe.

Mr Brewer says the current regime leaves the wearing of lifejackets largely to the discretion of the skipper and those on board, with rules varying around New Zealand.

“This Bill would deliver a significant change and would make things much clearer for all. Drowning is the third-highest cause of unintentional death in New Zealand for children aged 0 to 14. It is something that absolutely must be addressed.

“This Bill has the support of Water Safety New Zealand, Maritime New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand. They all recommend the default wearing of life jackets on small recreational vessels. This is a measure that could immediately reduce the number of fatalities in the recreational boating sector.

“My Bill only relates to children under the age of 15 because, under Maritime Regulations, the minimum age required for skippering a boat is 15. If my Bill reaches select committee, I also expect the committee would examine whether this requirement should be extended to boaties of all ages.

“I want to see all New Zealand children kept safe and this Bill is an important step towards protecting them when they’re on the water," says Mr Brewer.

A copy of the Bill here: Lifejackets for Children and Young Persons Bill

